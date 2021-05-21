Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $75.04 million and $11.81 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.85 or 0.06672565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00175231 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 134.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.