Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:WCN opened at $121.79 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

