Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 90,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $5,969,216. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

