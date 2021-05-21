WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.32 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $262.36 million and $7.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,729,809,714 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,722,070 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

