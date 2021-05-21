Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 129,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $56.17. 374,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,473. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

