Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,354.87. 27,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,991.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

