Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

