Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,172 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $67.51. 150,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069,813. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

