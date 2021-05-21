Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.25. 1,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,603. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

