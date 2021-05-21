Wedbush Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

PRPL stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

