Wedbush Comments on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34).

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,398 shares of company stock worth $910,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

