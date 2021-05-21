Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q2 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated April 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Apple had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/30/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables. Although Apple didn’t provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, it expects the top-line to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

3/26/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. 79,988,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,790,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

