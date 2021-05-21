Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Extendicare (EXE)

Extendicare (TSE: EXE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Extendicare had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Extendicare had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Extendicare had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Extendicare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXE opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Extendicare Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.13.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

