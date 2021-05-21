Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHX. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.75. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.