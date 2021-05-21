Wells Fargo & Company Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $77.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GEF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. Greif has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

