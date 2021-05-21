Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

