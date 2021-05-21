Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

