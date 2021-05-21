Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.83. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

