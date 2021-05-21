Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $590,000 Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,147 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,964.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

