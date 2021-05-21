Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,280 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

