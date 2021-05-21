West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $332.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

