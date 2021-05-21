Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

EMD opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.