Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

