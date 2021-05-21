Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.