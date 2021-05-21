WHALE Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.48 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $14.41 or 0.00035393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $462,074.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00415547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00210354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00986075 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

