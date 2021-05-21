Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at C$57.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.