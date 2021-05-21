Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBRBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.77 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.