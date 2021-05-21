Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $102.08 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 432,959 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $102,079,000. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $222,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

