Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Sells 17,200 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

