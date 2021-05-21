William J. Norman Sells 18,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BERY opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.