Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.