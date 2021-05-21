Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $195.61 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

