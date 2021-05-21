Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.60 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.04.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

