Xebec Adsorption’s (XBC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.60 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.55.

TSE XBC opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.46 million and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.45.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

