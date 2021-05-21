XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. XSGD has a total market cap of $40.29 million and $84,037.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,190 coins and its circulating supply is 53,409,954 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

