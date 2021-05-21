Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 44834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Yatsen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

