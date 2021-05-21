Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

YLWDF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.