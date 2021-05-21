YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.