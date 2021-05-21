Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,100. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.