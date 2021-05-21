Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 671,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

