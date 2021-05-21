Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of RRC opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $226,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 38.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 190,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

