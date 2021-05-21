Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.05. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

