Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.93 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $412.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.60 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

