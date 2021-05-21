Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Mesa Air Group also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 3.12.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $63,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at $804,345.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,466 shares of company stock worth $3,028,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

