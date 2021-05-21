Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

