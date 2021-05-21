Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $4.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

