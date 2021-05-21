Zacks: Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post $111.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $85.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $502.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

