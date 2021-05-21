Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $607.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.73 million to $631.10 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viasat by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,352.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

