Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,959. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

