Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CDNA stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 35,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.02 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

