Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. FireEye also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in FireEye by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FireEye by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $5,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.